ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ERYTECH Pharma in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ERYP opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.56. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.