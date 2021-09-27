Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.32 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,921,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 91,738 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.