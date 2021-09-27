Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,741 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after acquiring an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.