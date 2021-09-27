BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares started coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.06.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$21.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.67. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.37 and a 52 week high of C$21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

