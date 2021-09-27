NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 41.05 and a current ratio of 41.32. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$7.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

