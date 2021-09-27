Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.06.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$15.81 and a 12 month high of C$34.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

