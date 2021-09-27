Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

