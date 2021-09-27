Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.46.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE:TOU opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.90. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$44.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30. Insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,731 in the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.