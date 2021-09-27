Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 9,783,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,075,000 after buying an additional 6,838,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $28,770,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.27. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

