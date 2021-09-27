Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CSL opened at $205.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $117.03 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.99. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

