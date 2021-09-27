FY2022 EPS Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.23. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 766,605 shares of company stock valued at $193,338,727. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

