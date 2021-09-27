Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for H.B. Fuller Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for H.B. Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE FUL opened at $65.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

