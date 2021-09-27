Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Genius Sports stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $9,571,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $1,630,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $29,093,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $3,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

