Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

HTLF opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 355,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 133,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

