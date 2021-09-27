Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DORM stock opened at $96.63 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after buying an additional 183,354 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

