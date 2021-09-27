Raymond James Weighs in on H2O Innovation Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H2O Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. H2O Innovation has a one year low of C$1.31 and a one year high of C$3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

