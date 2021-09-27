KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

NYSE:KNOP opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. Equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

