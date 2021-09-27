UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $136.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UHS. Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $144.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.89. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

