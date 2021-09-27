BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.