BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. Equities analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.