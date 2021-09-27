Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VERV. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $47.93 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,701,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

