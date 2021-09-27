Schindler’s (SHLAF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHLAF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Schindler to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.38.

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $296.80 on Thursday. Schindler has a 1-year low of $259.35 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.94.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

