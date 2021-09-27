Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.88.

EHC opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

