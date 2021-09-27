TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTE. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed an average rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

NYSE:TTE opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 784.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 14,058.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 512.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

