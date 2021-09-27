Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDIT. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.06.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $58.71 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,250,000 after acquiring an additional 136,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after acquiring an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after acquiring an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after acquiring an additional 612,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.