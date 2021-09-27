First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Head to Head Review

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Maiden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Acceptance and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

Maiden has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.27%. Given Maiden’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maiden is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and Maiden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.32 $10.42 million N/A N/A Maiden $184.12 million 1.52 $41.76 million N/A N/A

Maiden has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 3.86% 9.84% 3.10% Maiden 22.02% -9.82% -0.54%

Summary

Maiden beats First Acceptance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment includes business ceded by AmTrust to maiden Bermuda. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.