Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -81.27 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

