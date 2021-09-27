MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNX opened at $19.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

