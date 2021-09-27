American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $39.40 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

