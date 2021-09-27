Atlassian Co. Plc Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlassian in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.11.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $413.94 on Monday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $175.78 and a 1 year high of $420.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 277.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 292.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 29.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

