Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $903.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.