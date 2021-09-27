Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRNO. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 445,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.