TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Get TaskUs alerts:

TASK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.88. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $342,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TaskUs (TASK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.