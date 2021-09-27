Truist Securiti Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

NYSE:COP opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 147,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.