Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.72 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $756.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

