Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

GTH stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.66. Genetron has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTH. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genetron by 6,663.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 97,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,209 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

