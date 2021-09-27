TheStreet Downgrades RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.65 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 59.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,884 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 116,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,325,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

