Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $296.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $393.04.
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $291.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
