Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $296.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $393.04.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $291.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

