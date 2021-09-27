Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $48.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

