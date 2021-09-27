two’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 27th (NYSE:TWOA)

TWO’s (NYSE:TWOA) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 27th. TWO had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE TWOA opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. TWO has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOA. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in TWO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TWO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TWO by 0.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 604,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

