Comparing Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Materials and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 24.54% 49.27% 24.11% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Materials and TranSwitch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 4 19 0 2.83 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $153.19, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. Given Applied Materials’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -5.56, meaning that its share price is 656% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and TranSwitch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $17.20 billion 7.45 $3.62 billion $4.17 34.03 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Summary

Applied Materials beats TranSwitch on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures. The firm also offer HDMI & DisplayPort and also feature its proprietary HDP and AnyCable technologies. It serves global telecom equipment providers, semiconductor, and consumer product companies. TranSwitch was founded by Michael C. McCoy, Santanu Das, and Steward S. Flaschen on April 26, 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

