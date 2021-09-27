HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.96 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.42 ($71.08) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.