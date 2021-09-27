Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of SAN opened at €82.02 ($96.49) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €86.23 and a 200-day moving average of €86.09. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

