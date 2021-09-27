Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €55.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

