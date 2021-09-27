Brokerages Expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.10. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarketWise.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of MKTW opened at $8.16 on Monday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $6,021,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $4,137,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in MarketWise by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 157,732 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

