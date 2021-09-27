Brokers Offer Predictions for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.03 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

