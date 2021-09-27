Incyte Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INCY. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

