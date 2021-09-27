Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

