William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.31.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $769.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

