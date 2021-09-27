Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 913.23 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

